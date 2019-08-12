|
Brian M. Sheetz, 54, of Lemont Furnace, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 30, 1964 in Connellsville, son of the late Alvin C. Jr. and Carol Ann (Carlson) Sheetz.
He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Denise (Yantko) Sheetz; father of Janelle (Paul) Buckel of Washington, PA and Brandon (Kelly) Sheetz of Monongahela, PA; grandfather of Eliana Sheetz; brother of Alvin C. Sheets III of New Cumberland, PA and Eric (Vicky) Sheetz of Connellsville and the late Rebecca Susan Sheetz. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Brian was an Army veteran serving in Iraq during the Global War on Terrorism where he was a recipient of the Silver Star for gallantry in action in Iraq and received the Purple Heart.
Brian was a chef and enjoyed cooking, going to concerts and FOX news.
He was a member of the AMVETS, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, The Disabled
American Veterans, and the NRA.
Visitation will take place 6-8 p.m. Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Private interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with military honors accorded.
The family would like to thank the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, the Hillman Cancer Center, Fayette EMS, the Uniontown Hospital, Amedysis Hospice, Dr. Gil Perez, Pastor Kerri Clark, Wings for Vets and the Ruffin' Around Pet Resort.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions be made to Wings for Vets, P.O. Box 255, Beaver, PA 15009 in Brian's memory. Tributes are welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.