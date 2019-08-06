|
Brinley J. "Bink" Lowhigh, 72, of Normalville, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 23, 1947, in West Newton a son of the late George and Hazel Lankey Lowhigh.
Bink was a 1966 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He was employed at Seven Springs Mountain Resort for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Donegal American Legion.
He is survived by his children, David Kerr and his wife Joanne of Scottdale; Leslie Ritenour of Normalville; Linda Winegarden and her husband Chuck of Somerset; Paul Kerr and his wife Edna of Normalville, and Robin Freed and her husband Kevin of Indian Head; grandchildren, Eric Kerr, Zandy Lowhigh Jr., Adam Lowhigh, Douglas Ritenour, Jessica Villa, Nikki Ritenour, Shawnee Sawka, Alyssa Freed, Amber Kerr, Kate Kerr, Joleen Kerr, and Hannah Kerr; great-grandchildren, Craig, Logan, Luke, Robbie, Owen, Simon, Madison, Jimmy, and River; two brothers, George Lowhigh and his wife Debbie of Normalville, and Zandy Lowhigh of Acme.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Koontz Kerr; sisters, Audrey Overly, Holly Sanner, and Georgia Jean Lowhigh; and a brother, Casey Lee Lowhigh.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating.
Interment will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by the Donegal VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.
