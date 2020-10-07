Bruce Edward Santmyer, 72, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.

Bruce was born Sept. 24, 1948, in Greensburg, a son of the late Glenn and Lilly (Marsh) Santmyer.

Bruce was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandson and best buddy Brandon.

Bruce will be sadly missed by his loving family: wife of 46 years, Linda (Capo) Santmyer; son, Jason of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Sarah Pletcher of Connellsville; special grandson, Brandon Pletcher; sisters, Katrina (Donald) Hess, Bonnie Mino, and Ann (Kerry) Supancic; brothers, Paul (Audrey) Santmyer, Gary Santmyer, and Joe (Debbie) Santmyer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Tressler.

Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724- 628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.