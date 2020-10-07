1/
Bruce E. Santmyer
1948 - 2020
Bruce Edward Santmyer, 72, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.

Bruce was born Sept. 24, 1948, in Greensburg, a son of the late Glenn and Lilly (Marsh) Santmyer.

Bruce was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandson and best buddy Brandon.

Bruce will be sadly missed by his loving family: wife of 46 years, Linda (Capo) Santmyer; son, Jason of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Sarah Pletcher of Connellsville; special grandson, Brandon Pletcher; sisters, Katrina (Donald) Hess, Bonnie Mino, and Ann (Kerry) Supancic; brothers, Paul (Audrey) Santmyer, Gary Santmyer, and Joe (Debbie) Santmyer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Tressler.

Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724- 628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
