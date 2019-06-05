Calvin C. Rockwell Jr., 72, of Uniontown, passed on Monday, June 3, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born January 29, 1947 in Uniontown, son of the late Calvin and Doris (Porter) Rockwell; Beloved husband of Rhonda (Krempa Malinsky) Rockwell; father of Colin J. (Karen) Rockwell of Greensburg and Courtney (Brian) Siska of Mc- Murray, Pa.; step-father of Natasha Malinsky of New York, N.Y.; grandfather of Chaney, Holly, Kacie, Avery and Delilah; brother of Gary (Peggy) Rockwell and Robin (Al) Vilella, both of Dunbar, Benton (Marianne) Rockwell of Connellsville, and Tammy Rockwell of Uniontown; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Calvin was a teacher and a PSEA Uniserve Representative Southwest Region. Through the years, Calvin and his wife enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren and friends. Enjoyed taking road trips and visiting their favorite spots, NYC, Wrightsville Beach and Deep Creek Lake with family, as well as hosting their annual Christmas Eve party, wine making and impromptu patio parties with friends. Calvin enjoyed and supported the arts, seeing his favorite musical artists, authors (with his daughter Courtney) and the stage (seeing his daughter Natasha perform), and going trap shooting with his son Colin and performances (musical and athletic) by his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext, Uniontown at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the State Theater Center for the Arts, Uniontown, in his memory.

