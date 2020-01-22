|
Calvin L. Nicolo Sr., 68, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), passed away at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Calvin was born Jan. 19, 1952, in Wilkinsburg, a son of June Fern (Nichelson) Nicolo of Greensburg and the late Calvin Sidwell Nicolo, who passed away on June 18, 2004.
He married Linda G. (Shaw) Nicolo on March 1, 1970.
Calvin was a devoted husband, son, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He worked years ago as a contractor and truck driver and, more recently, as a glass blower and foot caster for Lenox Glass Corporation in Mt. Pleasant. He graduated from Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1969, and was a member of Mt. Olive Evangelical Church. He enjoyed watching TV and the companionship of his pet dog, Teddy Bear. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served as a sergeant during the Vietnam War.
Calvin will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 49 years, Linda G. (Shaw) Nicolo; his mother, June Fern (Nichelson) Nicolo of Greensburg; his four children, Sherry Pyle and husband William of Connellsville, Calvin Lee Nicolo Jr. and fiancée, Mellissa Leasure of Bullskin Township, Roger Eugene Nicolo and wife Berniece of Mt. Pleasant, and Brent E. Nicolo and wife Carrie of Everson; his 11 grandchildren, Ashley
Emanuel, Tiffany Fisher, Cayde Nicolo, Caphira Nicolo, Damien Nicolo, Briar Nicolo, Cole and Garrett Lowman, and Riley, McKenzie, and Randall Keffer; and his four great-grandchildren, Camrin, Nessa, and Jaxson Fisher, and Everly Lowman.
Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Full military honors will be bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard.
Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery will be private.
Love lasts forever!