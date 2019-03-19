Carol A. Nowicki Andrews, 68, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Everson, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, in Round Rock,Texas, in the presence of her loving sisters.

She was born in Mt. Pleasant, July 26, 1950, a daughter of the late Marion F. and Helen Zgorecki Nowicki.

She was also predeceased by her brother, Marion J. Nowicki, in 2009.

She was a graduate of Sisters of the Holy Ghost Academy, West View (Pittsburgh), Class of 1966. She was also a graduate of Carlow College, Pittsburgh, Class of 1971. Carol did her graduate studies at Fordham University, New York, N.Y.

Carol was a retired educator, with 25 years of service at Pflugerville (Texas) Independent School District. Previously she was employed at Immaculate Conception Elementry School in Bloomfield, St. Alexis Elementary School in Wexford, and St. Pius X School in Rochester, N.Y.

Carol is survived by her loving and caring sisters: Janet Manzella of Loveland, Colo., and Rita Friend of Round Rock, Texas; her niece, Kylie N. Nowicki; and two nephews, Charles Manzella II and David Manzella. Also surviving Carol are a number of loving cousins in the Scottdale area.

Local arrangements for Carol have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

Those who wish to remember Carol in a special way may direct memorials to your local humane shelter in her name.

A memorial and graveside service will be held in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson, at the convenience of her family, and will be announced at a later date.

To sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.