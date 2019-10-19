|
Carol Ann Roadman, 68, of Normalville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
She was born Sept. 12, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Charles T. and Mary F. (Forsythe) Roadman.
Carol was a member of Connellsville Church of Christ.
Carol is survived by a daughter, Hazel Avelar and husband Daniel of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Mary, Maria, Daniel (aka George), and James; three sisters, Joanna Lilley of Normalville, Barbara Kaye and husband Howie of N.Y., and Mabel Barkley of Harrisburg; two brothers, James Roadman and wife Mary Ann, and Charles Roadman, all of Connellsville; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by a brother-in-law, James Lilley.
Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Harmon House and Grane Hospice.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 724- 628-9033, with Pastor Keith Solomon officiating.
Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.
