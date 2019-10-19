Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Carol Ann Roadman, 68, of Normalville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born Sept. 12, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Charles T. and Mary F. (Forsythe) Roadman.

Carol was a member of Connellsville Church of Christ.

Carol is survived by a daughter, Hazel Avelar and husband Daniel of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Mary, Maria, Daniel (aka George), and James; three sisters, Joanna Lilley of Normalville, Barbara Kaye and husband Howie of N.Y., and Mabel Barkley of Harrisburg; two brothers, James Roadman and wife Mary Ann, and Charles Roadman, all of Connellsville; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by a brother-in-law, James Lilley.

Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Harmon House and Grane Hospice.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 724- 628-9033, with Pastor Keith Solomon officiating.

Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

