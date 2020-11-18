1/
Carol Knopsnider
1944 - 2020
Carol (Mike) Knopsnider, 76, of White, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born June 16, 1944, in White, and resided there her whole life. She was a daughter of the late Dorothy Knopsnider Thomas.

She was a member of the El Bethel Church of White. Carol was the family caregiver to many cousins, and took care of her grandfather, Walter C. Knopsnider, until his passing. She loved animals and gardening.

Carol is survived by six brothers, Roger and Kathy Knopsnider of Mt. Pleasant, Harold and Karen Thomas of Mt. Pleasant, David and Tracy Thomas of Mutual, Kevin and Mary Thomas of Crabtree, James and Charlene Thomas of Jeannette, and Mark Thomas of Ruffsdale; three sisters, Sally Malik of Greensburg, Loria and Ricky Baur of Lobar, and Tina and Joe Flanders of Yukon; brother in-law, David Haman; aunts and uncles, Martha and Harry Fabian of White, Ada Freeman of White, and Donna Knopsnider of Laurelville; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

In addition to her mother, Carol was predeceased by two brothers, Joey and Terry Thomas; and a sister, Peggy Haman.

Carol's family would like to thank her caregivers, Jennifer and Heather, for the care and compassion they provided.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Frank Haines officiating.

Family and friends are to go directly to Eutsey Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday for a graveside committal service.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
06:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Eutsey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
