Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Visitation
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Service
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Carol L. Martray


1946 - 2019
Carol L. Martray Obituary

Carol Lee Martray, 73, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, and is finally at peace after a long, brave battle with cancer and other illnesses.

She was born July 21, 1946, in Connellsville, a daughter of George and Evelyn (Flanagan) Fogle.

She is survived by her three devoted daughters, Luanne (Bill) Dye, Tammi Martray, and Sheri (Tim) Tomechko; three cherished grandchildren, Alyssa (Kolby) Fox, Billy (MK Kline) Dye, and Kristina (Jeremy Dull) Tomechko; two sweet great-grandchildren, Clark Thomas Fox and Halle Anne Dye; two dear brothers, Richard (Debbie) Fogle and Gregg (Wendy) Fogle; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Tom Martray; and brother, George Fogle Jr.

Carol was a proud graduate of DTHS, Class of 1964.

She enjoyed helping to plan her class reunions, 'Fogle Nites,' planning trips with her family, and lunching with so many wonderful cousins, dear classmates, and treasured friends.

She devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and GG, and to her patients as a warm, caring nurse for more than 50 years.

Her memory will be deeply cherished and live on through the countless lives that she touched throughout her entire life.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, and 10- 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

