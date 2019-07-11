Carol Lynn Milby, 76, of South Connellsville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Hempfield Manor.

She was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Donald L. and Carolyn DiNello Mahokey.

Carol Lynn was a 1960 graduate of Connellsville High School. She was Catholic by faith.

She is survived by her son, Scott Milby of South Connellsville; two sisters, Dawn Isaacson of Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif., and Leslie Rega and her husband Larry of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, Donald Mahokey and his wife Karen of Connellsville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins. She is also survived by her special friend, Tim Beeman of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Dane Isaacson.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff and nurses at Hempfield

Manor, the staff of Three Rivers Hospice, and cousin Leslee Richey for their help, concern and care of Carol Lynn during her illness.

As per the wishes of Carol Lynn, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

