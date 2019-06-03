Carol Sue Fisher, 77, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home.

She was born November 28, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Carroll B. and Edna M. Hilling Fisher.

Carol was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1959. She then graduated from the West Penn School of Nursing in Pittsburgh in 1962 and received her B.S. Degree in Nursing from the University of Minnesota. Carol worked as the Director of In Service Education at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California. She then was the Executive Director of the Uniontown Chamber of Commerce and later was the Director of the Green County Historical Society. Then she moved on to become the Membership Director of Fallingwater. Carol was an avid reader, gardener, classic movie buff and traveler. She was a member of the Christian Church in Connellsville.

Carol is survived by her sister Barbara Fisher of Rochester,

NY.; and cousins Richard Strickler and wife Marianna of Wheeling, W.V., Robert Strickler and wife Gloria of Pittsburgh, Patty McCarty and husband Dick of New Bern, N.C., and Gary Maggard and wife Troy of Grapeville, Texas.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St. Connellsville (724- 628-1430) with Rev. Chris Stillwell officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Fallingwater, 1491 Mill Run Rd., Mill Run, 15464, in memory of Carol Sue Fisher. To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.