Carole Joyce Ulery Galley, 79, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home, after a long-fought battle with heart disease.She was born March 20, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Emerson and Leona Ulery, who had lived in Buckeye.She also was predeceased by her brother, Clifford Ulery, who had lived in Mt. Pleasant, and his wife Kathy Ulery; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Ulery, who also had lived in Mt. Pleasant.Carole is survived by her husband, Larry R. Galley, to whom she was married on July 21, 1962. They were constant companions and were together at the end of her journey. Carole also is survived by her son, Scott Galley and daughter in-law, Suzanne Galley of Scottdale; her son, Brian Galley of Pittsburgh; her brother, Gary Ulery of Mt. Pleasant; and her sister, Gloria Cannon and brother-in-law, Robert Cannon of Edinboro. She also leaves behind her niece, Erin Ulery Gilbert and family of Castle Rock, Colo.; and nephew, Adam Ulery and family of Richmond, Va., who were her godchildren and who both brought her such joy and love; and nephews, David Cannon and family and Douglas Cannon and family.Carole had previously, along with Larry, been co-owner and business manager of Galley's Auto Service for 43 years until her recent retirement. Carole started her career life at McCrory's in Mt. Pleasant, where she was a cashier, and later also worked for the Uber Co. in Scottdale as an office manager after finishing school at East Huntingdon High School in 1959.She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, where she was active in the vocal choir, bell choir, and the women's society, in addition to being a Sunday School teacher. She later became a member of the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, where she also was a member of the choir.Carole and Larry loved to travel and, in earlier years, visited much of the country together. She loved her family and always enjoyed being the host for Christmas and Easter, cooking meals and being together with us all. She was a friend and confidant to many and gave inspiration, support, and strength to others. Her presence will be greatly missed.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, 724-547-3800.Interment will be in the Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township.Donations may be made to the Everson Civic Association, Christmas Light Fund, c/o Jean Luczka, 329 Maple St., Everson, PA 15631, in memory of Carole J. Galley.To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 16, 2020.