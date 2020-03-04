|
Carole R. Brilhart, 76, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born Oct. 21, 1943, a daughter of the late LaVerne Brilhart.
Carole was a member of the Scottdale Mennonite Church. She enjoyed life and her relationship with Jesus and spending time with her family.
She is survived by Bonnie Brilhart and her family and Herb and Donna Barclay and their family, with whom she spent many special days and holidays. Additional cousins are Kathy and Bruce Repko, Dan and Terri Brilhart, and Donna and Mike Hixenbaugh.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Brilhart (Ramona); special uncle and aunt, Earle and Marnetta Brilhart; and cousins, Ted and Jim Brilhart.
Family and friends are welcome from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where services will be held at 5 p.m., with Pastor Al Thomas officiating.
Private interment will take place in the Scottdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Action For Animals, 386 State Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
For online condolences, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.