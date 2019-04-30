Caroline C. Richter, 89, of Dunbar Township, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in the Uniontown Hospital.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where additional visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of her funeral service.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's newspaper edition.

To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.