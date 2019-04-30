Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline C. Richter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Caroline C. Richter Obituary

Caroline C. Richter, 89, of Dunbar Township, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in the Uniontown Hospital.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where additional visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of her funeral service.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's newspaper edition.

To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now