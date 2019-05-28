Caroline P. Brooks, 90, of Connellsville, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late Mark and Alice Burke Lambie.

Caroline was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two children, Debbie Cossick and her husband Richard of Connellsville, and Jon Brooks and his wife Rhonda of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Josh Cossick and his wife Laura, and Nicole Schroyer and her husband Josh; a great-grandchild, Owen Cossick; two sisters, Aimee Sproul of Chalk Hill, and Henrietta Miller and her husband Bob of McKeesport; and a sister-in-law, Carol Lambie of Ohiopyle.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Owen D. "Johnny" Brooks in 2015; her brothers, Sterling, Bernard, Mark Jr., and Charles Lambie; and sisters, Bessie Jackson and Alice Johnson.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., New York, N.Y. 10001, in memory of Caroline P. Brooks.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Carolyn Tressler, and the nurses and aides of Amedisys Hospice for their care and concern of Caroline during her illness.

