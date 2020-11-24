1/
Caroline Y. Murphy
Caroline "Sandy-Jean" Y. Murphy, 66, of Dunbar, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 23, 1954, in Dunbar, daughter of Lindsay Murphy and Bessie Hall Murphy. She worked as a stocker at Pechin Market. Surviving are children, Frank (Misty) Zebley and Jennifer Zebley; grandchildren, Megan, Kayla, Rebecca, Amelia, Damien, Cory and Brannon; great-grandchildren, Delaney, Eli and Kennedy; brothers and sisters, Mary Davis, Nancy Dean, Lilly Hall, Randy Murphy and Sheldon Murphy; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, Patrick Zebley Jr.; brothers, Donald and Jake; sisters, Bessie, Betty, Ann, Sarah and Priscilla.

Friends will be received in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Please wear a mask.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
