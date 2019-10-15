|
Carolyn Esther Blackstone Miller, 85, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Vanderbilt, the daughter of the late Walter Noon and Mable (Shallenberger) Blackstone.
She was a Connellsville High School alumna with the Class of 1951. She was a member of Central Fellowship Church, where she taught Sunday School for 44 years, was Sunday School superintendent for 22 years, sang in the senior choir, and was a member of Wesley Circle.
Carolyn loved the swim class she attended three days a week at Nancy's Swim Spa and attending bingo at New Haven Hose Co. and Connellsville Twp. She loved going to the beach and flying. Carolyn was very proud that she never missed a Connellsville parade. She was a stay-at-home mom, processed deer for many Fayette County hunters, and later in life, worked at Connellsville Printing for her son. But, she claimed her greatest accomplishment was raising her family.
Carolyn is survived by seven daughters and one son, Brenda Mickey and William, Christine Semzock and John (Stoney), and Larry and Robin Miller, all of Connellsville, Kimberly Rosneck and Dave of New Salem, Marcia Shearer and Dennis, Colleen Murphy and Pat, and Tamara Garlick and Larry, all of Connellsville, and Lisa Campbell and John of Cherry Grove, S.C. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, William and Melanie Mickey, Jessica Semzock and Ryan Latusik, Britnee Clark, Kelly and Paul Harwood, Kristyne and Eric Geyer, Caleb
Miller, Dave Rosneck Jr., Christopher and Alyssa Shearer, Michael Murphy, Danielle Murphy and Benji Miller, Lori and Dave Lentz, Allen and Ashely Garlick, Chelsea Garlick and Dom DeFrank, and Priscilla Penn and Randy Duke. Lastly, she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Welling; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Gene Miller; her son, Robert Dale Miller; and her brother, Robert Blackstone.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, with Pastor Ray Keefer officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
She will be forever loved and missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Central Fellowship Church, 316 N. Arch St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
