Home

POWERED BY

Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn L. Hodge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn L. Hodge Obituary

Carolyn L. Hodge, 73, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence.

Carolyn was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle (Basinger) Bowers.

She married Kenneth P. Hodge on May 23, 1964.

Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1963, and worked for many years as a tow motor operator at Williamhouse. She attended the Connellsville Church of God and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Carolyn will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 55 years, Kenneth P. Hodge; her two children, Kenneth R. Hodge and his wife Rhonda of Alverton, and Cindy Jordan and her husband John of Scottdale; her granddaughter, Katlyn Jordan and her fiancé Randy Christner; her five sisters; her two brothers; her brother and sister-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Jordan (2008).

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887- 5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Carolyn's request, there will be no viewing. Private services were held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to: Connellsville Church of God, 126 Breakneck Road, Connellsville, PA 15425.

Love lasts forever!

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -