Carolyn L. Hodge, 73, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence.
Carolyn was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle (Basinger) Bowers.
She married Kenneth P. Hodge on May 23, 1964.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1963, and worked for many years as a tow motor operator at Williamhouse. She attended the Connellsville Church of God and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Carolyn will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 55 years, Kenneth P. Hodge; her two children, Kenneth R. Hodge and his wife Rhonda of Alverton, and Cindy Jordan and her husband John of Scottdale; her granddaughter, Katlyn Jordan and her fiancé Randy Christner; her five sisters; her two brothers; her brother and sister-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Jordan (2008).
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887- 5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Carolyn's request, there will be no viewing. Private services were held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to: Connellsville Church of God, 126 Breakneck Road, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Love lasts forever!