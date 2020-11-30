1/
Carolyn L. Rimel
Carolyn Lee (Hough) Rimel, 70 of Dawson (Lower Tyrone Township), passed away at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

Carolyn was born May 25, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Kenneth Wayne and Bessie Garnet Genevieve (Teaters) Hough.

Carolyn will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband, Joseph E. "Joe" Rimel; her three siblings, Connie (Hough) Rold of Tucson, Ariz., Robert Hough of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Esther (Hough) Durdevech of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

She was Methodist by faith and was employed as the front desk manager of the Holiday Inn, Belle Vernon.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Private viewing, funeral service, and graveside committal is planned, with Pastor David McElroy officiating.

Final resting place will be in Cochran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Fayette SPCA, 215 Rankin Airshaft Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.

Love lasts forever!



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 30, 2020.
