Carroll T. "Ted" Welsh, 77, of Connellsville passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born Sept. 4, 1942 in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Naomi (Deemer) Welsh of Connellsville and the late Carroll R. "Slim" Welsh (1992). Ted attended Connellsville Church of God. After several years of service, Ted retired from CSX Railroad, which he was proud to have worked for. He will be remembered by many for driving all his big white Cadillacs and showing them at car shows. Ted also made many memories with his loving wife and good friends on their Harley Davidson rides. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and working around his home and took great pride in doing so. Ted is survived by his four children, Randy Welsh of West Virginia, Patty Hyatt of Connellsville, Sherry Cramer and husband Bob of Normalville, and Tammy Pirl and husband Bruce of Connellsville, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, John Welsh and wife Barb of Wheeler; two sisters, Shirley Hall of Pennsville, and Norma Shallenberger and husband Terry of Connellsville; Ted's little dog Annie that traveled everywhere with him, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Ted was predeceased by his wife Gerri (Dascani) Welsh (2016). Ted's family would like to give a special thanks to granddaughter Kelly Martin and her team from Amedysis Home Health for all their heartfelt care.