Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita RC Church
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cassandra Pepe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cassandra J. Pepe


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cassandra J. Pepe Obituary

Cassandra Jane Pepe, 76, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 9, 1943, in Dunbar, daughter of Angelo Bell and Dorothy Ziska Bell.

She was a member of St. Rita RC Church in Connellsville.

She had worked at the Pentagon and retired from Tele- Tech in 2006.

She was a Cub Master for Pack 180 in Dunbar for a number of years.

She was known as Mama Cass to everybody.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Mark Pepe; sons, Scott Bigley of Mt. Pleasant, Brian Keith Bigley and Jess of Dawson, and Joel (Olive) Bigley of Dunbar; daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Breakiron of Dunbar; grandchildren, Robert, Kyle (Tonya), Hope, Mariah, Kody, Kelsey Bigley, and Zach, Mikey, Mariah, Mitchell Breakiron; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her only brother, Robert Bell and his wife Barbara; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Bigley.

Friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Friday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Prayers will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday by Pastor Lee Maley in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, Connellsville, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.

Interment to follow in St Rita Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Cassandra Pepe Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, or in her name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cassandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -