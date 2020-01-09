|
Cassandra Jane Pepe, 76, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy illness.
She was born June 9, 1943, in Dunbar, daughter of Angelo Bell and Dorothy Ziska Bell.
She was a member of St. Rita RC Church in Connellsville.
She had worked at the Pentagon and retired from Tele- Tech in 2006.
She was a Cub Master for Pack 180 in Dunbar for a number of years.
She was known as Mama Cass to everybody.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Mark Pepe; sons, Scott Bigley of Mt. Pleasant, Brian Keith Bigley and Jess of Dawson, and Joel (Olive) Bigley of Dunbar; daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Breakiron of Dunbar; grandchildren, Robert, Kyle (Tonya), Hope, Mariah, Kody, Kelsey Bigley, and Zach, Mikey, Mariah, Mitchell Breakiron; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her only brother, Robert Bell and his wife Barbara; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Bigley.
Friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Friday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Prayers will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday by Pastor Lee Maley in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, Connellsville, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Interment to follow in St Rita Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Cassandra Pepe Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, or in her name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.