Catherine C. Nicklow, 90, of Dawson, passed away late Monday evening, July 27, 2020, at Latrobe Hospital.

She was born March 31, 1930, in Owensdale, the daughter of Frank, Sr. and Mary Ellen Burke Gabelt.

She was a member of The Partner Parish of St. John The Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, and was a member of Sacred Heart Rosary Society at Immaculate Conception Church, Connellsville.

She was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1948. Catherine was a loving and caring mother to her family. She loved and cherished her grandchildren and spending quality time with them. In her spare time, Catherine enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and sitting on her front porch.

Catherine is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted sons, Kevin L. Nicklow and Ricki Jo of Dawson, Gregory T. Nicklow of Dawson, Shawn M. Nicklow and wife Tammy of Owensdale, and James Nicklow of Dawson; and her two grandchildren, Michael and Taylor Nicklow of Owensdale.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Leo T. Nicklow (2012); and her siblings, Frank, Buck and Madalyn Gabelt.

In honoring Catherine's wishes, there will be a private visitation. A public funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church.

Committal services and interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.