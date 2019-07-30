|
Catherine D. Lizza, 94, of Dunbar, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home.
She was born Sept. 27, 1924, in Dunbar, daughter of Louis Cupiraggi and Agnes Izzo Cupiraggi.
She was a member of St. Aloysius RC Church.
She was a school teacher for the Connellsville Area School District.
She was an avid baker.
Surviving are her husband, Bedy Lizza Jr.; children, Christine (Kenneth Jr.) Vansickle, Cathleen (George) Muzika, and Nancy (Lawrence) Glad; grandchildren, Kenneth Vansickle III, Claire Komacek, Anne Komacek, Elise (fiance Ryan Fike) Glad, Emma, Ethan, Emile, Elora, and Ean Glad; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents.
There will be no public visitation, per Catherine's request.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Aloysius RC Church, Dunbar, Fr. Bob Lubic as celebrant.
Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery, Connellsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.