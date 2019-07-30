Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius RC Church
Dunbar, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Rita Cemetery
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lizza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine D. Lizza


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine D. Lizza Obituary

Catherine D. Lizza, 94, of Dunbar, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home.

She was born Sept. 27, 1924, in Dunbar, daughter of Louis Cupiraggi and Agnes Izzo Cupiraggi.

She was a member of St. Aloysius RC Church.

She was a school teacher for the Connellsville Area School District.

She was an avid baker.

Surviving are her husband, Bedy Lizza Jr.; children, Christine (Kenneth Jr.) Vansickle, Cathleen (George) Muzika, and Nancy (Lawrence) Glad; grandchildren, Kenneth Vansickle III, Claire Komacek, Anne Komacek, Elise (fiance Ryan Fike) Glad, Emma, Ethan, Emile, Elora, and Ean Glad; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents.

There will be no public visitation, per Catherine's request.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Aloysius RC Church, Dunbar, Fr. Bob Lubic as celebrant.

Please go directly to the church.

Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery, Connellsville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now