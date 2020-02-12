|
Catherine Frazier, 90, of Vienna, Va., formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2020, at home.
Born Nov. 27, 1929, in South Connellsville, Catherine (Vinoski) Frazier was a woman of profound faith, love, generosity, and fortitude, with a tireless devotion to her family.
She served in many church activities and performed many decades of charitable work, such as visiting nursing homes.
Catherine treasured her visits home to western Pennsylvania and other locations to visit family, and delighted in visits by her growing family in Virginia.
She brought laughter and joy to her family and friends, along with her exquisite foods and desserts.
Catherine was also an adventurous world traveler, having lived with her family in Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East.
Catherine was predeceased by her father, Andrew Vinoski; her mother, Rose (Borak) Vinoski; father-in-law, Edward Frazier; mother-in-law, Mary Frazier; sister, Sophie (Vinoski) Fraysher; brothers, Edward Vinoski, Thomas Vinoski, Theodore Vinoski, and Walter Vinoski; sisters-in-law, Julia (Dooley) Vinoski, Erma Vinoski, and Dolores Frazier; and brothers-in-law, James Sherwood, Thomas Lubash, Dr. Edward Benford, Donald Frazier, Vincent Frazier, and Bud Fraysher.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Raymond Frazier; sisters, Genevieve (Vinoski) Sherwood, Helen (Vinoski) Lubash, and Frances (Vinoski) Benford; brother, Paul Vinoski; sisters-in-law, Imogene Vinoski, Shirley Vinoski, Lucinda Vinoski, and Norma Jean Frazier; her sons and daughters in-law, David (Cheryl) Frazier, Ronald (Nadine) Frazier, Philip (Kassie) Frazier, and Richard (Kathie) Frazier; grandchildren, Justin (Nicole) Frazier, Aaron Frazier, James Frazier, Allan Frazier, Luke Frazier, Elisa (Frazier) (Eric) Wengert, Dawson Frazier, and Jacob Frazier; step-grandchildren, Marshall Rawlings, Jessica Sharp, and Noah Frazier; great grandson, Jorge Frazier; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family of Catherine is grateful to God for our time on Earth with her and continues to see the results of her countless good works.
Catherine's arrangements are under the care of the Money & King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 171 Maple Ave., W. Vienna, VA 22180, where visitation was held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA 22182.
Catherine will then be transferred into the care of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, where visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Additional visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, when the Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Committal will immediately follow the Blessing at Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.