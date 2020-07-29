1/
Catherine Kruckvich
Catherine Kruckvich, 95, of Clarington, formerly of Sterling Heights, Mich., passed away Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, at McKinley Health Center, Brookville.

She was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Everson, the daughter of the late George and Mary Duda Legutki.

Catherine was a member of St. Dominic R.C. Church of Seigel and a former member of St. Malachy R.C. Church of Sterling Heights, Mich., as well as the Partner Parish St. Joseph R. C. Church, Everson.

She was a retired executive secretary for Colt Industries of Warren, Mich., with 32 years of service.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends,and her sister-in-law, Esther Kruckvich of McClure and Ann Giles of Virginia.

Catherine was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Kruckvich (Nov. 4, 2005), and a number of siblings.

Catherine's family invites friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday to the Partner Parish St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant.

Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 29, 2020.
