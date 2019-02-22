Catherine L. "Cathi" Mongell, 55, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 26, 1963, in Connellsville, a daughter of Hisako Morita Mongell of Connellsville and the late John S. Mongell.

Cathi was a lifelong resident of Connellsville and was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School with the Class of 1981, where she played varsity volleyball and basketball. She worked as a line inspector for Powerex in Youngwood. Cathi was a member of the Connellsville Partner Parish of St. Rita of Cascia R. C. Church. Cathi loved to cook and enjoyed playing volleyball for local teams.

In addition to her mother, Hisako Morita Mongell, Cathi will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving brother and sister, Ed Mongell of Connellsville and Debi Parfitt and husband Rick of North Fort Myers, Fla.; her nephews and niece, Christopher Parfitt and wife Mandy of Cape Coral, Fla., Shannon Esdale and husband Paul of Lake Forest, Calif., and Andrew Parfitt and wife Erica of Estero, Fla.; her great-nephews and great-niece, Alexander, John, and Asher Parfitt, and Charlotte Esdale; her uncle, Ronald Rozell of Connellsville; her cousins, Janine Brooks and husband Rick, Rhonda Brooks and husband Jon, and Susi Rozell, all of Connellsville, Frank Rozell and wife Tracy of Waldorf, Md., Michael Rozell and David of Monongahela, and Matt Rozell of Connellsville; and her faithful pet dog, Riley.

Family and friends will be received from 5-9 p.m. Saturday and from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where Prayers of Transition will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita's of Cascia R. C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant.

A committal service will follow at the Chapel of St. Rita's Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Magee Women's Cancer Center, 300 Halket St., Suite 4628, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, in memory of Catherine L. Mongell.

