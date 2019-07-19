Catherine Marie Zerilla, 82, a 40-year-resident of Greensburg, died peacefully, Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, while being comforted by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Scottdale, the daughter of the late John and Catherine Zackasee Zerilla.

Catherine was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale, where she was also a member of the Church Altar Society and a volunteer for numerous church fundraisers.

Catherine was a graduate of Scottdale High School Class of 1954 and also received her bachelor's degree from Seaton Hill University, Greensburg.

She was a retired purchaser for Allegheny Power, Greensburg and the former West Penn Power company, with 40 years of service.

Catherine enjoyed ballroom dancing, where she studied under the supervision of Joseph Peoria, at the Peoria School of Ballroom Dancing, Youngwood, where she competed in numerous dancing contests.

Catherine is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, including her loving brother, John E. Zerilla and wife Joann of Pittsburgh; her niece, Cynthia McAnulty and husband Raymond of Pittsburgh; and her nephew, Mark Zerilla and wife Marta of Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Family and friends of Catherine are cordially invited to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc. 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale, from 2-8 p.m. Sunday where a Parastas Service will be held at 6 p.m.

A Panachida Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Divine Liturgy to be intoned at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale, with her Pastor, Rev. Oleh Seremchuk, as celebrant.

Committal Services and interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery, East Huntingdon Township.

