Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 437-2756
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Cecilia A. Neighbors


1930 - 2019
Cecilia A. Neighbors Obituary

Cecilia Ann (Cil) Lucas Neighbors, 88, of Dunbar, passed away March 29, 2019.

She was born in Connellsville on Aug. 30, 1930, the daughter of Andrew and Anna Micklus Lucas.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, including brothers Andrew, Edward, Carl and Paul and sisters Helen, Mary, Dorothy, Martha, Regina and Eve.

Cil attended St. John's Parochial School for eight years and graduated from Connellsville High School with the class of 1948.

She worked at McCroy's Department Store and the A&P Supermarket before marrying Charles Neighbors on Feb. 6, 1954.

They lived for a time in Gainesville, Fla., before returning to the area where they raised their children Susan and Carl.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Charles, on June 25, 2016 and her daughter, Susan, on Aug. 2, 2017.

Cil is survived by her son, Carl and wife Pam; her grandchildren Anna Friel, Emma Friel and Stephan Flynn; and a great-granddaughter, Lilith Leichliter.

Cil was a homemaker who devoted her life as a wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of St. John's R.C. Church in Connellsville.

In recent years, she had become close friends with many of the folks at the Valley Dairy Restaurant in Connellsville, especially her friends Ron and Regis.

Cil will be sadly missed by her family, friends and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

Tributes welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com

