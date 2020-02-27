|
|
Chad Lee Snyder, 26, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Jan. 10, 1994, in Connellsville, to Leona Ritenour Snyder and lived most of his life in Dunbar.
Chad was autistic and lived a life full of happiness; he knew no wrong.
He is survived by his mother; uncle, Ray Yauger; aunt, Christina Yauger; cousin, Daniel Yauger; and these special people in his life, Denny Howorth, Connie Gemas, Tabatha
Gemas, and Tosh Gemas.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Mary Ann Kirkpatrick; great uncles, William Martin, James Martin, and Thomas Martin; and greataunts, Pauline Snyder and Leona Schroyer.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.
A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Tristani officiating.