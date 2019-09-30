|
Charles David Keslar Jr., of Jupiter, Fla., formerly of Acme, passed away Sept. 21, 2019.
Charles was born Oct. 5, 1950, the eldest of seven children of Helen (Nelson) Keslar and the late Charles David Keslar Sr.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathryn (Hall) Keslar and their children, David Keslar and Tracy (Michael) Bealer; his siblings, Karen (Ernest) Stouffer, Beverly (David) Anderson, Larry (Cheryl) Keslar, and Barry (Sheryl) Keslar; and by a special uncle and aunt, Gerald and Brenda Nelson; his brother- and sisters-in-law, Donald (Mary Theresa) Hall, Russell Hall, Kerry Hall, Mark Hall, and Kimberly King; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles David Keslar Sr.; father- and mother-in-law, Vernon and Rita Hall; siblings, Garry Keslar and Terri Coffman; and sister-in-law, Susan Hall Geary.
Chuck graduated in 1968 from Connellsville Area High School. He had been a fuel service tech for Solid Waste Authority, Palm Beach County, Fla., for 32 years before recently retiring. He was a faithful member of the Tequesta Church of Christ in Jupiter, Fla. Chuck was an avid NASCAR fan and would frequently travel to races. Vacations were most often spent on cruises with his beloved wife, Kathy.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Mount Joy Church of the Brethren, Route 31, Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Charles.