Charles E. Beal, 53, of Vanderbilt, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1966, in Connellsville, a son of the late Benjamin F. and Jenny Lee (Finley) Beal.

Charles was a self-employed mechanic and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Charles is survived by a sister, Tammy S. Outen and husband Kevin of Kershaw, S.C.; a niece, Jenny Lee Donahue; great-niece, Hannah L. Hayes; step-nephews, Kory Outen and Austin Outen; step-niece, Isabell Outen; and cousins, Chuddy Francy, Norma Jean Holiday, Nancy Nicholson, and Ronnie Nicholson.

There will be no public viewing or visitation.

Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

