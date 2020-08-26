1/
Charles E. Beal
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles E. Beal, 53, of Vanderbilt, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1966, in Connellsville, a son of the late Benjamin F. and Jenny Lee (Finley) Beal.

Charles was a self-employed mechanic and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Charles is survived by a sister, Tammy S. Outen and husband Kevin of Kershaw, S.C.; a niece, Jenny Lee Donahue; great-niece, Hannah L. Hayes; step-nephews, Kory Outen and Austin Outen; step-niece, Isabell Outen; and cousins, Chuddy Francy, Norma Jean Holiday, Nancy Nicholson, and Ronnie Nicholson.

There will be no public viewing or visitation.

Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vito C Martucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved