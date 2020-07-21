Charles Edward Nicholson, 97, of Connellsville, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born Sept. 8, 1922, in Connellsville, a son of the late Edward C. and Ida (Johnson) Nicholson.

Charles grew up on Springfield Pike, where he was the oldest of 21 children.

Charles was a WWII veteran, serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 149th Infantry, where he participated in major campaigns, including Pearl Harbor. While in battle, Charles was wounded twice, once by saving his fellow soldier. He was awarded a Purple Heart and was a true hero. Charles was the last surviving member of his platoon.

Charles lived his life to the fullest between Pennsylvania and Buffalo, N.Y., as a contractor.

He always enjoyed tending to his chickens and gardening, along with the local clubs and casinos.

In remembrance of Charles, he would never allow you to say goodbye; it was always "so long" – he said goodbye was forever.

Charles is survived by his loving companion of 28 years, Hazel Wagner; sons, Charles D. Nicholson and wife Kimberly, Barry L. Nicholson and wife Paulette, and Larry J. Nicholson and wife Vida; stepchildren, Jackie Barclay and husband David, and Dan Abbey and wife Bobbi, all of Connellsville; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Freda Nicholson, Beatrice Roadman and husband Bob, and Betty Heisterman; and one brother, Bob Nicholson.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his loving wife, Beatrice P. (Whoolery) Nicholson; two daughters, Larna Mae and Gloria Jean; stepdaughter, Diana; and many brothers and sisters.

Charles's family would like to thank Becky, Ryan, Paula, and Martha for their care.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Mark Van Bibber officiating.

Full military rites will be accorded by members of AMVETS Post 103 Honor Guard, Hopwood, following the service.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Charles's family requests those attending to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

