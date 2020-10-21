Charles Edward Osler, 36, of Vanderbilt, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 19, 1983, in West Palm Beach, Fla., a son of the late David Allen and Constance Andrea (Howard) Osler.

Charles graduated from Connellsville High School in the Class of 2002.

He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Charles had a big heart for people and for animals, just like his mom and his sister, Karen.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Mildred Howard and paternal grandparents, Nellie and Charles Osler.

