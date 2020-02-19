|
Charles E. "Chuck" Teets, 57, of Dunbar Township, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home, while surrounded and comforted by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 30, 1962, in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles and Judith Grimes Teets.
Chuck had worked for Henschel and Sons Auto Parts for 24 years and for the Pizza King Restaurant in Connellsville for two years. He was a former member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department. Chuck enjoyed life, and among the things he enjoyed most were watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, camping, and going on cruises. He and Cindy also visited Benezette, Elk County, where many people go to see the elk. When he became less mobile, Chuck started building model cars and was very proud of his collection of over a hundred models.
Chuck will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 29 years, Cindy L. DeWitt Teets; his children, Shane Teets of Connellsville, and Kara Nicholson and husband Jimbob of Connellsville; his grandchildren, who meant the world to him, Ryder, Remington, and Ruger Nicholson; his brothers, Donald Teets and wife Pam of South Connellsville, William Teets and wife Theresa of Dickerson Run, and Michael Teets and fiancee Janice Heater of Connellsville; his sister, Tabatha Adanitsch and fiance Morris Spells of Dunbar; his brother in-law, David Adanitsch of Connellsville; and his faithful pet cats, Chase and Shiloh; and pet dog, Foxtrot.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by twin granddaughters; a brother, Ricky Teets; and a nephew, Jeff Teets.
The family would like to thank all the people at Amedisys Hospice for all of their wonderful care given to Chuck during his illness.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
