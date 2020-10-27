Charles "Chuck" Hamborsky, 57, of Bullskin Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Aug. 29, 1963, in Connellsville, a son of the late Paul and Mary Lou (Firestone) Hamborsky.

Chuck was a member of St. John RC Church. He was also a member of Connellsville Sons of Italy and Knights of Columbus. Chuck was a project supervisor for Belfor Insurance Restoration. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting.

Chuck was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, and a friend to everyone.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Jenny Hamborsky; a son, Clint Hamborsky; a daughter, Trisha Coholich and husband Jonathon; stepson, Ken Potoka and wife Brandy; stepdaughter, Melissa Santmyer and husband Roger; grandchildren, Megan, Mason, Abby, Chase, and Conner; a sister, Christine Desensi; and three brothers, Vince Hamborsky and wife Mickie, Tim Hamborsky and wife Lori, and Buck Hamborsky.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p m. Wednesday and 9:30-11 a m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

