Charles "Chuck" Hamborsky
Charles "Chuck" Hamborsky, 57, of Bullskin Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Aug. 29, 1963, in Connellsville, a son of the late Paul and Mary Lou (Firestone) Hamborsky.

Chuck was a member of St. John RC Church. He was also a member of Connellsville Sons of Italy and Knights of Columbus. Chuck was a project supervisor for Belfor Insurance Restoration. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting.

Chuck was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, and a friend to everyone.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Jenny Hamborsky; a son, Clint Hamborsky; a daughter, Trisha Coholich and husband Jonathon; stepson, Ken Potoka and wife Brandy; stepdaughter, Melissa Santmyer and husband Roger; grandchildren, Megan, Mason, Abby, Chase, and Conner; a sister, Christine Desensi; and three brothers, Vince Hamborsky and wife Mickie, Tim Hamborsky and wife Lori, and Buck Hamborsky.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p m. Wednesday and 9:30-11 a m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
