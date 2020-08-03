1/
Charles J. Crossen Sr.
Charles J. Crossen Sr., 92, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Connellsville, a son of the late Walter and Beryl Leighty Crossen.

Mr. Crossen was a 1946 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He served with the 3rd Armor Division, Co. C, 32 MED Tank Battalion. He was employed with his father as a carpenter for 10 years and then worked as a sales clerk for Stone & Co. until he retired in 1992. He was a lifelong member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Linda Crossen of Connellsville and Joe Crossen Jr. and his wife Angela of Connellsville; and two grandchildren, C.J. Crossen III and his wife Merydie of Debert, Nova Scotia, and Joshua Crossen of Connellsville.

Mr. Crossen was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helen Mae Cropp Crossen in 2003; and a sister, Elvira Mae Crossen Williams Shaw.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

Those planning to attend will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
