Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Charles J. Groff


1926 - 2019
Charles J. Groff Obituary

Charles John Groff, 93, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.

He was born Feb. 8, 1926, in Connellsville, the son of the late Charles L. and Emma (Smith) Groff.

Charles was a World War II veteran and served our country as a Navy Seaman. Once Charles returned from the war, he became employed through B & O Railroad for many years.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Emmalou Groff Helinsky Schmitt; grandchildren, Jennifer Helisnky Henderson, Julie Helinsky-Gibson and Christopher Michael Helinsky; great-grandchildren, Travis Michael Stanley, Savannah Bailey Henderson and Kelsey Shea Henderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Mae Groff.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Charles' wishes, there will be no visitation held and private interment will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Connellsville, at a later date.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

