Charles J. "Junie" Nicklow, 84, of Dawson (Lower Tyrone Township), passed away at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence.
Charles was born July 1, 1935, in Mt. Braddock, North Union Township, a son of the late Charles and Winifred (Obweiser) Nicklow.
He married Ella "Bunny" (Lint) Nicklow on July 16, 1956.
Charles was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He graduated from Dunbar Township High School, Class of 1954, and was employed in the maintenance department at the former Modulus Corporation, Mt. Pleasant, for more than 25 years. "Junie," as he was fondly referred to by family and friends, enjoyed the outdoors, planting a garden, and fishing.
Charles will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 63 years, Ella "Bunny" (Lint) Nicklow; his daughter, Charlene Bell and her husband Jim; his two sons, Joe Nicklow and his wife Robin and Jeff Nicklow and his wife Tracy; his four grandchildren, JC Nicklow, Beau Nicklow and his wife Brittany, Ashley Ohler and her husband Josh, and Cory Nicklow and his wife Holly; his three great-grandchildren, Kashton and Damien Ohler and Ledger Nicklow; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Edward, Leo, and Billy Nicklow.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724-529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private viewing, visitation, and service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Final resting place will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.
