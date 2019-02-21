Charles T. Stokes, 72, of Pittsburgh, departed this Earthly life on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Monroeville. He was born July 12, 1946 in McKeesport, son of Ida K. Smith Stokes of Uniontown and the late Charles L. Stokes; he was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Stokes, his step-sister, Karen Bell, and his step-mother, Ollie Mae Stokes. Chuck was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and member of the Christian Travelers Male Chorus. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Baptist Layman's Association and a former member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Clairton. Chuck was a graduate of Southmoreland High School and went on to attend Purdue University, where he played football. After a short time, he was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served during the Vietnam War Era. Upon returning home, he worked at the United States Steel Clairton Works and Pennsylvania Electric in Indiana County, where he retired as a machine operator. After a short retirement, he went on to work with Gregg Protection Services as a security guard. Chuck was also active in the community. He was an activist, a mentor and a coach. Chuck was a member of the Johnstown NAACP Branch, and also served as the president of the Indiana County Branch, President of the Clairton Branch, Western Sectional Director and president of the Pennsylvania State Conference NAACP. Coach Stokes, as he was respectfully referred to, was a longtime member and coach of the Clairton Youth Athletic Association and Midget Football League. Surviving are his wife, Danielle Stokes of Penn Hills; children, Yolanda (Antwaun) Hedgemond of New Windsor, N.Y., Holly L. Stokes of Clairton, and Kenon Stokes of Pittsburgh; step-sons, Torrie Johnson of Harrisburg and Seneca (Sheree) Johnson of Harrisburg; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Arneitta Stokes of Columbus, Ohio, Pamela (Oscar) Stokes-Lee of Uniontown, Joyce Stokes of Kansas City, Mo., Roger (Susan) Stokes of Watertown, N.Y., James Stokes of Albuquerque, N.M., Cathleen (Ed) Stokes- Estino of Cabin John, Md., Bernadette Stokes of Rochester, N.Y.; step-sister, Anita Bells of Clairton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends. Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut St, McKeesport, PA 15132, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday with Rev. Earlene Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. Arrangements entrusted to Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc., Clairton.