John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Charles W. Hearp

Charles W. Hearp Obituary

Charles W. Hearp, 75, of Level Green, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Charles was born on Aug. 24, 1943 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late John T. and Bertha (McKissick) Hearp.

Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War serving on the USS Liberty.

He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a masters of education in psychology. He worked as a chemist/lab technician for Westinghouse Corp.

He and Sunil G. DeSilva received a patent in 1986 for the process for removing dissolved oxygen from water using hydrazine.

Charles was a very loving, kind, generous and wise person throughout his life and was also a Pirates fan who loved baseball.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen (Seese) Hearp and his sister Joan Bush.

He is survived by his daughter and her husband Kristin and Alvaro Barriga of Greensburg; his grandchildren Kathleen Saucedo, Joseph Wolfson and Bellah Barriga; and his brother and his wife John Hearp and Kathy Rickle of Pittsbugh; and his companion Jan Moureaux.

Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home Inc. 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130) Trafford (412-372-3111.) Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Geoff Rach officiating. Interment will be approximately at 12:15-12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Normalville Cemetery, Connellsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Western PA Division, PO Box 742, Carnegie PA 15106 or www.give. salvationarmy.org or www.dobrinickfhinc.com.

