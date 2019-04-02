Charles W. "Bill" Reshenberg Sr., 78, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Scottdale Manor, East Huntingdon Township, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 18, 1940, in Connellsville, a son of the late Charles T. "Dutch" and Mary Jean Nesbitt Reshenberg.

Bill was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1958. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a mould maker for Anchor Hocking Glass, Overmeyer Mould Company in Greensburg, and Ross Mould in Washington, Pa. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, a member of the Connellsville Slovak Club, and a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.

Bill will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie G. Enos Reshenberg; his children, Glenna Burkholder of Connellsville, Kristin Ohler and husband Vernon of Connellsville, Holly Homer and husband Mark of Vanderbilt, and Charles W. "Billy" Reshenberg Jr. and wife Kelly of Uniontown; his grandchildren, Stu and Jessica Ohler, Tara Burkholder, Maddy and Nick Ohler, Luke Burkholder, Emily Homer, and Bella and Brady Reshenberg; and his great-granddaughter, Graycee Moody.

Bill was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Suzanne Zampella officiating.

Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, in memory of Charles W. Reshenberg Sr.

