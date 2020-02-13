|
Charles W. Riser, 93, of South Connellsville, died Tuesday, Feb.11, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Worthington, W.Va., a son of the late Ira George and Frances Davis Riser.
Mr. Riser was retired from Anchor Hocking Glass, where he was employed for 38 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WW II in several areas of operation, including the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre, European-African Theatre and the American Area. He was a lifetime member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company.
He is survived by two children, Charles W. Riser Jr. and his wife Karen of South Connellsville, and Barbara Greenawalt of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Wendy Kanuch and her husband Richard, Janet Hallburg and her husband Mark, Amanda Short and her husband Kevin, Lester Greenawalt III and his wife Holly, Chris Parrill and his wife Margaret, Steve Parrill, and Becky Wilson and her husband Charles; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald Riser of Erie.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Esther E. Stull Riser on Nov. 17, 2019; a daughter, Mary Ellen Parrill; twin sons, Ronald and Donald; a granddaughter, Rachael Leichliter; and a brother, George Riser.
As per the wishes of Mr. Riser, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
