Charolette F. Davidson, 81, of Connellsville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 5, 1939, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late Ralph Clarence and Mildred Cora Nichelson Kring.

Charolette was a graduate of Connellsville High School. Early in her life, she was employed by Thrift Drug Store, and she later worked and retired from Big Lots Store in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the Albright United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dan R. Davidson; two daughters, Diana Lilley and her husband David of Connellsville and Christina Alesantrino of Connellsville; five grandchildren, Kyle Lilley and his wife Amber, Andrew Harrold and his wife Rebecca, Zachary Davidson and his wife Shaeleigh, Tyler Lilley and his wife Becca, and Amber Guynn and her companion Jim; four great-grandchildren, Asher, Avelyn, Sidney and Palmer Jane; her siblings, Polly Basinger of South Connellsville, Lester Kring of South Connellsville, Robert Kring and his companion Velma of Dunbar, Audrey Fesh and her husband Michael of Scottdale, Janet Malago and her husband Bernie of Phoenixville, and Sharon Shoemaker of Spring City.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

