Chart C. Howard, 58, of Acme, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence.

He was born September 3, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late William and Gaile White Howard.

Mr. Howard was formerly employed at Pepsi-Cola in Kecksburg and he was also self-employed. He was a member of The Appalachian Wagon Train, the Laurel Highlands Horse Pullers Association and the Tri County Horse and Mule Association.

He is survived by his daughter, Codie Lynn Howard and Nick Smith of Bedford; one brother, William Howard and his wife Joyce of Acme; his sisters, Sue Doak and her husband Robert of Blairsville, Jane Gary and her husband Michael of Fairhope, Kelly Miller and her husband Dean of Greensburg and Kimberly Martz and her husband Dale of Donegal; his sister-in-law, Denise Howard of Ebensburg, Pa.; the mother of his daughter, Linda McGinity of Kecksburg; his nieces and nephews, Jeff Doak, Dan Doak and his wife Crystal, Bobby Howard and his wife Heather, Brad Martz, Wesley Martz and his wife Amanda, Erin Howard Masser and her husband Alex, Kailey Miller and Kelcey Miller; his great nieces and nephew, Sydney Doak, Hadley Howard and Laney Howard; and many friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Jimmy Howard.

Friends will be received from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with Rev. Tim Beatty officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , 444 LIberty Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222 or to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the family asks that you make a commitment to make a healthy lifestyle change in memory of Chart C. Howard.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.