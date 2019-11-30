Home

Cheryl D. Hegyes, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Viola Burzawa Pravlik.

Mrs. Hegyes was a 1967 graduate of Southmoreland High School, and she received her business degree from Robert Morris University. Cheryl worked as a secretary for various companies over the years, including Westinghouse, Dr. Elawar in Mt. Pleasant, and also at the former Transfiguration Catholic School in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Richard M. Hegyes; two sons, Michael J. Hegyes and his wife Melaney of Bear Rocks, and Scott E. Hegyes of Las Vegas, Nev.; a grandson, Michael A. Hegyes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation R.C. Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery.

A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

