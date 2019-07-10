Cheryl L. Schurg, 61, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

She was born June 24, 1958, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Betty Bigam Gallentine.

Cheryl was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1976. Early on, she owned her own beauty shop, Cheryl's Beauty Salon in Normalville, and later worked as a caregiver for handicapped people at Twin Trees. Cheryl, at one time, was the Judge of Elections in Springfield Township and was a member of the RFD Bowling League and the Connellsville Slovak Club.

Cheryl will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband, Richard Schurg of Champion; her daughter, McKenna Schurg of Normalville; her brother, Scott Gallentine and wife Kim of Normalville; her sisters, Diana Schrock and boyfriend John of Dawson, Donna K. Stevey of Greensburg, and Denise Gallentine of Connellsville; her nieces and nephews, Aaron Schrock, Lindsay Gallentine and friend Mike, Jarret Gallentine, and Jordan Stevey and friend Bob; and her great-nephew, Noah Schrock.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Michael Stevey.

Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Ben Wiltrout officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

