Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Cheryl L. Schurg


1958 - 2019
Cheryl L. Schurg Obituary

Cheryl L. Schurg, 61, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

She was born June 24, 1958, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Betty Bigam Gallentine.

Cheryl was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1976. Early on, she owned her own beauty shop, Cheryl's Beauty Salon in Normalville, and later worked as a caregiver for handicapped people at Twin Trees. Cheryl, at one time, was the Judge of Elections in Springfield Township and was a member of the RFD Bowling League and the Connellsville Slovak Club.

Cheryl will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband, Richard Schurg of Champion; her daughter, McKenna Schurg of Normalville; her brother, Scott Gallentine and wife Kim of Normalville; her sisters, Diana Schrock and boyfriend John of Dawson, Donna K. Stevey of Greensburg, and Denise Gallentine of Connellsville; her nieces and nephews, Aaron Schrock, Lindsay Gallentine and friend Mike, Jarret Gallentine, and Jordan Stevey and friend Bob; and her great-nephew, Noah Schrock.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Michael Stevey.

Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Ben Wiltrout officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

