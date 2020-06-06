Christine "Chris" Elaine Franks, 69, of Acme died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born July 22, 1950, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Louis Walter and Evelyn Marie Balsley.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and member of the Christian Life Assembly Church, Melcroft. She was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1968.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Richard "Dick" E. Franks Jr.

She is survived by her four children, Edward "Ned" Franks and his wife Theresa of Mt. Pleasant, Laura "Lori" Franks of Baltimore, Md., Melissa "Missy" Leapline and her husband Bruce of Acme, and Melinda "Mindy" Barnhart of South Connellsville; nine grandchildren, Mason, Colin, Zachary and Larissa Franks, Kassidy and Kawlija Leapline, Alicia Franks and Blaine and Olivia Barhart; three great-grandchildren, Carson McClain, Carmen and Cody Cochran; and one brother,

Steve Johnson and his wife Carol of Confluence.

Friends will be received from 3-9 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with a private memorial held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Brian Swan officiating.

Interment will follow in the Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Christian Life Assembly Church, Melcroft.

