|
Christopher Gerard Healy departed us too early Jan. 6, 2020, at the young age of 59. His gentle nature and beautiful smile has left a huge hole in all of our lives, and we will miss him terribly. He bravely battled cancer resulting from long-term complications of a kidney transplant.
Born Aug. 1, 1960, and raised in South Orange, N.J., Chris was the sixth of 11 children and one of six boys. He was athletic and social in a community of like-sized families, completing his early school years at Our Lady of Sorrows, and graduating from Columbia High School.
Chris made his home for the last 25+ years in the mountains outside of Pittsburgh, in the close-knit community of Bear Rocks, starting a family there and cultivating a close network of friends. He was an adept craftsman, HVAC mechanic, builder and handyman, his work ranging from largescale commercial buildings to personal home projects for clients who considered Chris a friend and family member. His loyalty and integrity touched all those in both his personal and professional life.
Special to Chris were his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, family reunions at the Jersey Shore, his Irish heritage, good classic rock, and gatherings with friends.
Chris was deeply grateful to the dedicated medical teams at UPMC in both the transplant and cancer divisions. He also had a very special bond with his brother Paul, who donated a kidney to him.
Chris is survived by his son, Patrick Healy; his mother, Anita Healy; his siblings, Anne Callahan, John, Kevin, Tim, Lorna Kenny and husband John, Liz Healy-Kay and husband Scott, Paul and wife Cindy, Anita, and Katie Shaw and husband Dave; and his many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Catherine; his brother, Patrick; his father, John P. Healy Sr.; and his brother-inlaw, James Callahan.
Cremation services are private, and celebration-of-life parties will be held this summer at Manasquan Beach, N.J., and early spring in Bear Rocks. Event details will be shared when confirmed.
Chris would love you to think of him when taking a "nip" of Jameson while listening to his favorite song by Irish artist Van Morrison, "Into the Mystic."
Rest in peace, Chris. We love and miss you.