|
Claire Grace Enany Trimpey, 89, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 21, 1930, in Connellsville, to the late Albert K. Enany and Helen Enany (Sweda). Claire was the youngest of five siblings.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Thomas Edward Trimpey.
She is survived by four daughters, Kelly Kemp Licina (Michael Licina, dec.) of Cleveland, Ohio, Holly Sue Koff (Michael Koff, dec.) of Burgaw, N.C., Amanda Claire Trimpey (Jeffrey Warhaftig) of Wilmington, N.C., and Taralyn Trimpey Brown (James Christopher Brown) of St. Louis, Mo. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Claire relocated to Wilmington, N.C., to live with family after the loss of her husband. She was a graduate of Hood College in Frederick, Md., after which she became a substitute schoolteacher. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Ladies Bridge Club, volunteered many years for Meals on Wheels and was past president of the Hospital Club in Connellsville. Claire was an astute card player and Steelers fan, and she enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling, especially cruises.
Claire was a devoted artist, attending weekly art classes at the Wilmington Senior Center, where her work was entered in several local shows, and she was previously known to be a discriminating art judge at Geibel High School. She was known for her spirited laugh and witty sayings that brought a smile to all in her presence.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home in Somerset. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Somerset.
Burial will follow in Somerset Memorial Park.
