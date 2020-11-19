1/
Clara E. Heffner
Clara Ellen Heffner, 100, of Scullton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 8, 1920, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Lillie McCormick Groh.

Clara had been a member of the Laurel Highlands Snowmobile Club and enjoyed gardening.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving sons, Daniel Heffner and wife Tammy of Acme, William T, Heffner of Scullton and Lawrence Heffner of Scullton; her grandchildren, Danny Heffner, Jessica Heffner, William Heffner and girlfriend Casey Patterson, and Tina Craig and husband Jonathan; her four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Naomi Striner of Dunbar, Ruth Striner of Normalville, and Jane Schroyer and husband Carl of South Connellsville; and her sisters in-law, Dolores Groh and Sis Groh, both of South Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, Clara was predeceased by her husband, William J. Heffner on Aug. 1, 2018; her sister,

Mary Elizabeth Bowers; and her brothers, Stephen and John Groh.

Private services for the family will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of a memorial service, in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 19, 2020.
